West Yorkshire traffic update: Severe delays eastbound on M62 after a crash this morning

Incidents

M62 – Queueing traffic due to crash, now on the shoulder on M62 Eastbound from J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) to J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield). Road has re-opened after traffic was stopped for around ten minutes. All lanes have been re-opened.

A1 – Slow traffic on A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed.

M62.

Congestion

M62 – Severe delays of 50 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J21 A6193 Sir Isaac Newton Way (Milnrow) and J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield). Average speed five mph.

M62 – Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound in West Yorkshire. Average speed 15 mph.

M62 – Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 – Delays of four minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

A1 – Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays easing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed ten mph.