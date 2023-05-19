West Yorkshire traffic update: Severe delays for drivers after a crash on the M62
Severe delays of 42 minutes after crash on M62 – Here is your West Yorkshire evening traffic update for Friday, May 19.
Incidents
M62 – Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on M62 Westbound at J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield). Two lanes were closed. All lanes have been re-opened.
A644 – Queueing traffic on A644 Huddersfield Road both ways at Armitage Street. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.
A62 – Queueing traffic on A62 Leeds Road Southbound at Sunny Bank Road. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.
Congestion
M62 – Severe delays of 42 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound in West Yorkshire. Average speed five mph.
M62 – Delays of eight minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.
M62 – Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Average speed 20 mph.
Doncaster Road, Wakefield – Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on Doncaster Road Northbound between A61 Doncaster Road and A61 Leeds Road. Average speed ten mph.
A61 – Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A61 Westbound between A638 Doncaster Road and A638 Westgate End. Average speed ten mph.
A58 – Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A58 Rochdale Road Eastbound between A58 and Willow Houses. Average speed five mph.
A646 – Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A646 Halifax Road Westbound between Brearley Lane and Oakville Road. Average speed ten mph.
A58 – Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A58 Leeds Road Eastbound between A6036 Bradford Road and Whitehall Street. Average speed ten mph.
Road closures
Pudsey Road, Todmorden – Road closed due to construction on Pudsey Road both ways from Shore New Road to A646 Burnley Road.
Shore New Road, Todmorden – Road closed due to construction on Shore New Road both ways from Pudsey Road to Tonge Brink.
Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closed due to electricity work on Scar Head Road both ways between Newton Terrace and Long Lane.
Blackwood Hall Lane, Luddenden Foot – Road closed due to gas main work on Blackwood Hall Lane both ways from Milner Gate to Raven Bank.
Kershaw Drive, Luddenden Foot – Road closed due to construction on Kershaw Drive both ways in Luddenden.
Stocks Lane, Halifax – Road closed due to long-term construction on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Buttress Lane.
Stocks Drive, Mytholmroyd – Road closed due to water main work on Stocks Drive both ways from Simpson Road to Thrush Hill Road.
Old Lees Road, Hebden Bridge – Road closed due to water main work on Old Lees Road both ways between A6033 Keighley Road and Hurst Road.
Grandstand Road, Wakefield – Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.
Kirkgate – Road closed due to gas main work on Kirkgate Northbound between Kirkgate and The Springs.
Warmfield Lane, Wakefield – Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.
Love Lane, Castleford – Road closed due to water main work on Love Lane both ways between Barnes Road and John Street.
Warren Avenue, Knottingley – Road closed due to water main work on Warren Avenue both ways between Rossiter Drive and Simpsons Lane.