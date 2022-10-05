West Yorkshire traffic update: Severe delays increasing on the M62 Eastbound between J25 and J27

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed ten mph.

Severe delays increasing on the M62 Eastbound between J25 and J27.

M62 - Delays of one minute on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and M62 (Hartshead Moor Services). Average speed 25 mph.

M62 - Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 25 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

A58 - Delays of one minute on A58 Rochdale Road Eastbound between Kenworthy Lane and Stubbing Lane. Average speed 15 mph.

A58 - Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on A58 Bolton Brow Eastbound between Jerry Lane and East Parade. Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Delays of four minutes on A58 Halifax Road Eastbound between Staups Lane and A644 Denholme Gate Road (Hipperholme Crossroads). Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A58 Halifax Road Westbound between Rookes Lane and Tanhouse Hill. Average speed five mph.

A58 - Delays of three minutes and delays easing on A58 Whitehall Road West Eastbound in Hunsworth. Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Delays of one minute and delays easing on A58 Whitehall Road West Westbound between A58 and Heathfield Lane. Average speed ten mph.

M606 - Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M606 Southbound between J3 A6177 Rooley Lane (Staygate Roundabout) and J1 M62 J26 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

A629 - Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and Jubilee Road. Average speed ten mph.

A644 - Delays of nine minutes on A644 Huddersfield Road Eastbound between Doctor Lane and Great Pond Street. Average speed five mph.

A644 - Delays of two minutes and delays increasing on A644 Wakefield Road Eastbound between Coal Pit Lane and A62 Leeds Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.

A644 - Delays of seven minutes on A644 Huddersfield Road Eastbound between Parkfield Crescent and B6117 Fall Lane.

A650 - Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on A650 Wakefield Road Eastbound between B6125 and Turnberry Park Road. Average speed ten mph.

A650 - Delays of three minutes on A650 Wakefield Road Westbound between Meadowbrook Court and Nepshaw Lane South. Average speed five mph.

A650 - Delays of six minutes on A650 Bruntcliffe Road Westbound between High Street and Perry Way. Average speed five mph.

A650 - Delays of one minute and delays increasing on A650 Bradford Road Westbound in East Ardsley. Average speed ten mph.

Incidents

M62 - Queueing traffic on M62 both ways from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.

M62 - Slow traffic due to earlier stalled car on M62 Westbound from J30 A642 (Rothwell) to J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Lane four (of four) was closed. All lanes have been re-opened.

M62 - Queueing traffic due to earlier crash, a lorry and two cars involved on M62 Eastbound from J24 A629 (Ainley Top) to J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Traffic was held for around five minutes at 08:30. All lanes have been re-opened.

A58 - Queueing traffic and traffic heavier than normal on A58 Halifax Road both ways at A644 Denholme Gate Road (Hipperholme Crossroads).

Road closures

Lower Mill Bank Road, Ripponden - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from Benns Lane to Mount Tabor Road.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Capel Street - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

A6194 - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

Charlestow Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A649 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A649 Wakefield Road at St Giles Road.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castle Avenue.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

B6114 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6114 Dewsbury Road near Whitwell Green Lane.

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A654 Middleton Lane at Towcester Avenue.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

