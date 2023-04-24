News you can trust since 1852
West Yorkshire traffic update: Severe delays of 15 minutes increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 and J27

Here is your morning West Yorkshire traffic update for Monday, April 24.

By Jessica Barton
Published 24th Apr 2023, 07:43 BST- 3 min read

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 25 mph.

Severe delays of 15 minutes are increasing on the M62 Eastbound between J25 and J27 this morning (Monday).
A1 - Severe delays of 16 minutes on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed ten mph.

A1 - Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between Leys Lane (Hampole / Skellow Turn Off) and Jackson's Lane (Darrington Service Station). Average speed 15 mph.

M1 - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Average speed 15 mph.

M1 - Delays of three minutes on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and J41 A650 (Carrgate). Average speed 20 mph.

Incidents

M1 - Long delays and queueing traffic on M1 Northbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Congestion to past J40 (Ossett / Wakefield). Travel time is around 30 minutes. In the construction area.

Road closures

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.

New Bank, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on New Bank Westbound from The Incline to A58 Godley Road.

Field Head Lane, Mixenden - Road closed due to gas main work on Field Head Lane both ways between A629 Keighley Road and Field Head Way.

Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to construction on Child Lane both ways from A62 Leeds Road to Fountain Drive.

Jackson’s Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Jackson's Lane both ways from Briestfield Road to Whitley Road.

Briestfield Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Briestfield Road both ways between Carr Lane and Jackson's Lane.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Warmfield Lane, Kirkthorpe - Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Water Lane, Pontefract - Road closed due to water main work on Water Lane between Ferrybridge Road and A645 Bondgate.

Roadworks

B6114, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on B6114 Dewsbury Road at Whitwell Green Lane.

Cain Lane, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cain Lane at Law Lane.

A58, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Godley Road at Godley Branch Road.

Cobblestones Drive, Mixenden - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cobblestones Drive at Hawthorn Way.

A58, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Halifax Road at Kirk Lane.

A646 Burnley Road, Hebden Bridge - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A646 Burnley Road near A6033 Commercial Street.

Quarry Road, Gomersal - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Quarry Road at Sherwood Avenue.

B638, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A638 Wakefield Road at High Road.

B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

M62, Tingley - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

Northfield Lane, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Northfield Lane between Beechwood Grove and Elmwood Grove.

