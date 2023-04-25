Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

Severe delays of 16 minutes are increasing on the M62 Eastbound between J24 and J27 this morning (Tuesday).

M1 - Severe delays of 14 minutes on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 15 mph.

A1 - Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed ten mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A1 - Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between A638 Wakefield Road and Jackson's Lane (Darrington Service Station). Average speed 15 mph.

Incidents

A1 - Queueing traffic on A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed. Travel time is around 20 minutes.

M1 - Long delays and queueing traffic on M1 Northbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). In the construction area. Travel time is around 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M1 - One lane closed and heavy traffic due to stalled car on M1 Southbound from J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse) to J41 A650 (Carrgate).

M62 - Queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 25 minutes.

A58 - Slow traffic on A58 Halifax Road both ways at Kirk Lane. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

Road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.

Sparkhouse Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to water main work on Sparkhouse Lane both ways from Sowerby Croft Lane to Fall Lane.

New Bank, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on New Bank Westbound from The Incline to A58 Godley Road.

Blackwood Hall Lane, Luddenden Foot - Road closed due to gas main work on Blackwood Hall Lane both ways from Milner Gate to Raven Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Field Head Lane, Mixenden - Road closed due to gas main work on Field Head Lane both ways between A629 Keighley Road and Field Head Way.

Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to construction on Child Lane both ways from A62 Leeds Road to Fountain Drive.

Jackson’s Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Jackson's Lane both ways from Briestfield Road to Whitley Road.

Briestfield Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Briestfield Road both ways between Carr Lane and Jackson's Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Warmfield Lane, Kirkthorpe - Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.

Water Lane, Pontefract - Road closed due to water main work on Water Lane between Ferrybridge Road and A645 Bondgate.

Warren Avenue, Knottingley - Road closed due to water main work on Warren Avenue both ways between Rossiter Drive and Simpsons Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks

A58, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Godley Road at Godley Branch Road.

Cobblestones Drive, Mixenden - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cobblestones Drive at Hawthorn Way.

A58, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Halifax Road at Kirk Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A646 Burnley Road, Hebden Bridge - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A646 Burnley Road near A6033 Commercial Street.

Quarry Road, Gomersal - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Quarry Road at Sherwood Avenue.

A62, Heckmondwike - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A62 Leeds Road at Sunny Bank Road.

B638, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A638 Wakefield Road at High Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

M62, Tingley - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

A650 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A650 Bradford Road at Woodlands.

Northfield Lane, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Northfield Lane between Beechwood Grove and Elmwood Grove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad