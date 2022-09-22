West Yorkshire traffic update: Severe delays on the M62 Westbound and Eastbound

Congestion

M621 - Delays of five minutes and delays easing on M621 Westbound between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

Severe delays on the M62 Westbound.

M62 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Delays of three minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J24 A629 (Ainley Top). Average speed 15 mph.

A560 - Delays of two minutes on A650 Wakefield Road Westbound between A650 and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph.

A650 - Delays of two minutes and delays increasing on A650 Tingley Common Westbound between A650 and Shire Road. Average speed ten mph.

A629 - Delays of two minutes on A629 Broad Street Northbound between Heath Road and Waterhouse Street. Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on A58 King Cross Street Westbound between A58 and Mayfield Drive. Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Delays of one minute on A58 New Bank Westbound between Staups Lane and New Bank. Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Delays of four minutes and delays easing on A58 West Street Westbound between Norland View and Bridge Street. Average speed five mph.

A58 - Delays of two minutes on A58 Whitehall Road West Westbound between Ghyllroyd Drive and A651 Bradford Road. Average speed five mph.

A58 - Delays of three minutes on A58 Whitehall Road Westbound between Old Lane and Dean Pastures. Average speed five mph.

M1 - Delays of four minutes on M1 Southbound between J44 A639 Leeds Road (Leeds South / Rothwell) and J41 A650 (Carrgate). Average speed 25 mph.

Incidents

Carr Wood Road, Glasshoughton - Reports ofcrash on Carr Wood Road near Carr Lane. Traffic is coping well.

Brandy Carr Road, Wakefield - Reports ofcrash on Brandy Carr Road near Trough Well Lane. Traffic is coping

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minute.

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area. Travel time is around 15 minute. Hartshead Moor Services is between J26 and J26.

M1 - One lane closed and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on M1 Northbound before J41 A650 (Carrgate).

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

Grange Street, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Grange Street both ways from Wheatley Lane to East Park Road.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queen’s Road.

Hough, Northowram, Halifax - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Hough both ways from Kell Lane to Nettle Grove.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Carleton Road, Pontefract - Road closed due to water main work on Carleton Road both ways between Churchbalk Lane and Carleton Crest.

Providence Green, Pontefract - Road closed due to water main work on Providence Green both ways from Orchard Head Lane to Midgley Rise.

Roadworks

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A646 Burnley Road at Ewood Drive, Mytholmroyd.

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Sowerby Bridge - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A629 - Lane closed due to construction on A629 Elland Wood Bottom Northbound before A6026. Expect delays.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common, Brighouse, at America Lane.

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A638 Dewsbury Road near Buttercup Drive.

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Huddersfield Road at Steanard Lane.

Westerton Road, Tingly - Give take traffic due to telecoms work on Westerton Road at Hesketh Lane.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to paving repairs on A642 Northfield Lane at North Avenue.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

Carleton Road, Pontefract - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Carleton Road at Churchbalk Lane.

Horsefair, Pontefract - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Horsefair both ways between Trinity Street and Broad Lane.