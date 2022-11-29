Here is your West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Tuesday, November 29.

M62

Incidents

Queueing traffic for six miles and one lane closed due to truck fire on M62 Westbound from J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) to J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor). Congestion to J25 (Brighouse). One lane remains closed after the road was closed for one hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partially blocked due to burst water main on A638 Ings Road both ways between Charlesworth Way and Ings Road. Traffic is coping well.

Reports of

Very slow traffic on A58 Leeds Road Eastbound from The Stump Cross in Pub to The White Horse Pub. In the construction area.queueing traffic due to crash on A638 Bradford Road both ways near A62 Leeds Road.

Congestion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severe delays of 49 minutes on M62 Westbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor). Average speed ten mph.

Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A58 Rochdale Road Westbound between Butterworth Lane and White Hart Fold. Average speed ten mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays of two minutes on A58 West Street Westbound between Nelson Street and Lilly Street.

Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and Jubilee Road. Average speed ten mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A6026 Eastbound between Woodhouse Lane and A629 Elland Wood Bottom. Average speed ten mph.

Delays of three minutes on A58 Halifax Road Westbound between Leeds Road and Thompson Close. Average speed ten mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on A58 Whitehall Road Westbound between Grasmere Road and Rookes Mount Cottages. Average speed ten mph.

Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays easing on A62 Leeds Road Southbound in Colnebridge. Average speed five mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays of two minutes on A58 Whitehall Road West Westbound between Heathfield Lane and M62 J26 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

Road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharpe Street – Road closed due to electricity work on Sharpe Street both ways between Church Street and Brunswick Street.

Listing Drive – Road closed due to gas main work on Listing Drive both ways from Firthcliffe Lane to Ings Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leys Lane – Road closed due to construction on Leys Lane both ways between New Road and Jackson's Lane.

Bankhouse Lane – Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lower Mill Bank Road – Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

High Street – Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stocks Lane – Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.