West Yorkshire traffic update: Slow traffic around Wakefield following several incidents
Slow traffic around Wakefield this evening – Here is your West Yorkshire evening traffic update for Friday, March 3.
Incidents
Batley Road – Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on Batley Road both ways near Hawthorne Grove.
Green Lane – Reports of crash on Green Lane near The Sycamores. Traffic is coping well.
A6186 – Slow traffic on A6186 Standbridge Lane Eastbound at A61 Barnsley Road. Travel time is around 10 minute.
A6194 – Slow traffic on A6194 Neil Fox Way Southbound at A638 Doncaster Road.
Kirkshaw Lane – Reports of crash on Kirkhaw Lane near B6136 Stranglands Lane. Traffic is coping well.
A1 – Queueing traffic for five miles due to earlier crash on A1 Northbound after The Petrol Station (Hampole / Skellow Turn Off). Travel time is around 20 minute. All lanes have been re-opened.
Congestion
M62 – Delays of four minutes on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.
Road closures
Crown street, Elland - Road closed due to gas main work on Crown Street both ways between Southgate and Huddersfield Road.
Brookfoot Lane, Brighouse - Road closed due to water main work on Brookfoot Lane Northbound from Elland Road to A6025.
Bank Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Bank Street both ways from Scar Head Road to Boggart Lane.
Norland Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Norland Road both ways between Hope Street and Station Road.
High Street, Luddenden - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.
Stocks Lane, Luddenden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.
Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.
Gladwin Street, Batley - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Gladwin Street One Way Street between Knowles Road and Dark Lane.
B6135, Lofthouse - Road closed due to gas main work on B6135 Green Lane both ways between A61 Leeds Road and Carlton Lane.
Grandstand Road, Lofthouse - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.
Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.
Roadworks
B6114, Greetland - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road in Ellistones Lane.
A647, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A647 Haley Hill near the Shell Petrol Station.
Ambler Way, Shibden Head - Give take traffic due to utility work on Ambler Way both ways near Thorn Drive.
Bradford Road, Oakenshaw - No through traffic allowed due to water main work on Bradford Road both ways between Cross Street and School Street.
A644, Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A644 Huddersfield Road at St Paul's Road.
B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.
Queen’s Drive, Ossett - Give take traffic due to utility work on Queens Drive both ways near Athold Street.
M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).
M1 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M1 both ways from J42 M62 (Lofthouse) to J43 M621 (Leeds).