Incidents

Batley Road – Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on Batley Road both ways near Hawthorne Grove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green Lane – Reports of crash on Green Lane near The Sycamores. Traffic is coping well.

M62 West, smart motorway

A6186 – Slow traffic on A6186 Standbridge Lane Eastbound at A61 Barnsley Road. Travel time is around 10 minute.

A6194 – Slow traffic on A6194 Neil Fox Way Southbound at A638 Doncaster Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirkshaw Lane – Reports of crash on Kirkhaw Lane near B6136 Stranglands Lane. Traffic is coping well.

A1 – Queueing traffic for five miles due to earlier crash on A1 Northbound after The Petrol Station (Hampole / Skellow Turn Off). Travel time is around 20 minute. All lanes have been re-opened.

Congestion

M62 – Delays of four minutes on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures

Crown street, Elland - Road closed due to gas main work on Crown Street both ways between Southgate and Huddersfield Road.

Crown Street, Elland - Road closed due to gas main work on Crown Street both ways from Huddersfield Road to Southgate.

Brookfoot Lane, Brighouse - Road closed due to water main work on Brookfoot Lane Northbound from Elland Road to A6025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bank Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Bank Street both ways from Scar Head Road to Boggart Lane.

Norland Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Norland Road both ways between Hope Street and Station Road.

High Street, Luddenden - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Luddenden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.

Gladwin Street, Batley - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Gladwin Street One Way Street between Knowles Road and Dark Lane.

B6135, Lofthouse - Road closed due to gas main work on B6135 Green Lane both ways between A61 Leeds Road and Carlton Lane.

Grandstand Road, Lofthouse - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Roadworks

B6114, Greetland - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road in Ellistones Lane.

A647, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A647 Haley Hill near the Shell Petrol Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ambler Way, Shibden Head - Give take traffic due to utility work on Ambler Way both ways near Thorn Drive.

Bradford Road, Oakenshaw - No through traffic allowed due to water main work on Bradford Road both ways between Cross Street and School Street.

A644, Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A644 Huddersfield Road at St Paul's Road.

B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen’s Drive, Ossett - Give take traffic due to utility work on Queens Drive both ways near Athold Street.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).