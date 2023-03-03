News you can trust since 1852
West Yorkshire traffic update: Slow traffic around Wakefield following several incidents

Slow traffic around Wakefield this evening – Here is your West Yorkshire evening traffic update for Friday, March 3.

By Abigail Kellett
1 hour ago - 3 min read

Incidents

Batley Road – Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on Batley Road both ways near Hawthorne Grove.

Green Lane – Reports of crash on Green Lane near The Sycamores. Traffic is coping well.

M62 West, smart motorway
A6186 – Slow traffic on A6186 Standbridge Lane Eastbound at A61 Barnsley Road. Travel time is around 10 minute.

A6194 – Slow traffic on A6194 Neil Fox Way Southbound at A638 Doncaster Road.

Kirkshaw Lane – Reports of crash on Kirkhaw Lane near B6136 Stranglands Lane. Traffic is coping well.

A1 – Queueing traffic for five miles due to earlier crash on A1 Northbound after The Petrol Station (Hampole / Skellow Turn Off). Travel time is around 20 minute. All lanes have been re-opened.

Congestion

M62 – Delays of four minutes on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

Road closures

Crown street, Elland - Road closed due to gas main work on Crown Street both ways between Southgate and Huddersfield Road.

Crown Street, Elland - Road closed due to gas main work on Crown Street both ways from Huddersfield Road to Southgate.

Brookfoot Lane, Brighouse - Road closed due to water main work on Brookfoot Lane Northbound from Elland Road to A6025.

Bank Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Bank Street both ways from Scar Head Road to Boggart Lane.

Norland Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Norland Road both ways between Hope Street and Station Road.

High Street, Luddenden - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Luddenden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.

Gladwin Street, Batley - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Gladwin Street One Way Street between Knowles Road and Dark Lane.

B6135, Lofthouse - Road closed due to gas main work on B6135 Green Lane both ways between A61 Leeds Road and Carlton Lane.

Grandstand Road, Lofthouse - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Roadworks

B6114, Greetland - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road in Ellistones Lane.

A647, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A647 Haley Hill near the Shell Petrol Station.

Ambler Way, Shibden Head - Give take traffic due to utility work on Ambler Way both ways near Thorn Drive.

Bradford Road, Oakenshaw - No through traffic allowed due to water main work on Bradford Road both ways between Cross Street and School Street.

A644, Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A644 Huddersfield Road at St Paul's Road.

B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

Queen’s Drive, Ossett - Give take traffic due to utility work on Queens Drive both ways near Athold Street.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

M1 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M1 both ways from J42 M62 (Lofthouse) to J43 M621 (Leeds).

