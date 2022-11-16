Incidents

M621 - Slow traffic on M621 Westbound from J7 A61 (Stourton) to J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley).

Congestion

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

M621 - Delays of four minutes on M621 Eastbound between M62 J27 (Gildersome) and J2 A643 (Elland Road). Average speed 25 mph.

Road closures

High Street, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Providence Street, Scholes - Road closed due to water main work on Providence Street both ways between Tabbs Lane and B6379 Westfield Lane.

Branch Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Branch Road One Way Street from Henrietta Street to Commercial Street.

Upper Commercial Street, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Upper Commercial Street from Market Place to B6123 Mayman Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks

M621 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M621 between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and J7 A61 (Stourton).

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Burnley Road at Luddenden Lane, Luddenden Foot.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castlefields Drive, Rastrick.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Clifton Common at New Street, Brighouse.

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A638 Flush at Vernon Road.

B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at School Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A654 Thorpe Lower Lane at Milner Lane.

A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A654 Middleton Lane at Martingale Drive.

Knowler Hill - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Knowler Hill both ways at Lee Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad