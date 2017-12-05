Woman suffers pelvic injuries avoiding a bus in Leeds

An 80 year-old woman has been seriously injured after falling while moving out of the way on an on-coming bus.

She is now in hospital at the Leeds General Infirmary having treatment for a pelvic injury say police who are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

It happened around 2.50pm yesterday on a pedestrian crossing on Wakefield Road at Swillington.

A spokesperson said the bus, a cream coloured single decker, didn't stop at the time and police want to speak to the driver or any passengers.

Anyone with any information that could help the ongoing investigation in to this incident is asked to call the Eastern Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Policing Team via 101, quoting log 1133 of 04/12.