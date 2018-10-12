Tributes paid to ‘beaufiful, caring and fun-loving girl’ after horror crash

A teenager who died in a crash last weekend has been described as ‘the most beautiful, caring and fun-loving girl’ by her family.

Autumn Hughes, 19, from the village of Burton Salmon, died following the collision last Saturday.

She was driving a grey Ford Fiesta near to another Ford Fiesta, which was black with a white roof, on Burton Common Lane, heading towards Burton Salmon, at about 7.15pm.

The grey Fiesta then collided with a gate post near a cricket club. Emergency services attended, but she died at the scene.

Her family released a statement paying tribute to her on Tuesday.

“Autumn was the most beautiful, caring and fun-loving girl, with a personality impossible to forget,” the statement said.

“She will be missed always and will remain forever in all of our hearts. We love you to the moon and back, Aut.”

Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses and asked anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.

Contact on 01609 643185, quoting reference 12180187078, and to speak to Detective Sergeant Jeremy Bartley or Traffic Constable Martin Recchia.

You can also email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.