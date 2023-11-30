Tributes pour in to Luke Thompson, 25, who died after being attacked and hit by a car in Pontefract
Luke was found on Front Street at about 4.30am on Sunday, November 19.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed he died in hospital yesterday.
Tributes have been posted on Facebook to Luke.
Janet Helliwell said: “Poor lad, when is all this violence gonna stop.”
Bev Thompson said: “Poor lad, so awful to hear, my heart goes out to the family. RIP young man.
Georgia Pickett said: “Oh my god, he was such a lovely person.”
Nicki Jai said: “So sad, thoughts are with the family x”
Sue Appleyard: “RIP young man. Taken too soon, god bless fly high.”
Helen Rowley said: “His poor family have to live with this for the rest of their lives . Thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”
Debra Pryor said: “No age to die.”
Police believe he had been punched by another man and fell to the ground in the road before being hit by a black Ford Fiesta which was travelling with a white Seat Ibiza away from Pontefract town centre.
West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are now investigating Luke’s death.
Two men, aged 26 and 29, who were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent have been released on bail, as have two men aged 17 and 18, who were previously arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to investigate what took place in Front Street in the early hours of Sunday, November 19 and are keen to hear from anyone who can assist with our enquiries.
“A young man has now died from his injuries and we need to understand what happened.
Officers came across the injured male in the road on the A639 Front Street, Pontefract on Sunday.
“We would also ask again for motorists with dashcams who were in that area of Pontefract at around that time to check and see if they have any footage that could assist our investigation.”
Call 101 or use the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 280 of November 19.
Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.