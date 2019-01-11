Tributes to Wakefield teacher and magistrate

A magistrate and teacher who was active in church and voluntary groups in Wakefield has died aged 89.

Constance Gilbey died in Pinderfields Hospital on December 29. She was a longstanding teacher and senior manager in education, a magistrate, and was active in church and voluntary groups in Wakefield.

Constance, 89, was born in Wakefield where her father, George Gilbey was a well known local figure. She studied at Wakefield Girls’ High School and at Durham University where she graduated first in French and then as a teacher.

She taught at Mundella Grammar School and Ackworth School before being appointed senior mistress at Ripon Grammar School. After her early retirement in 1983 she moved back to Wakefield.

Constance was appointed to the bench in 1959 and served as a magistrate for 40 years, retiring as chair of the Wakefield bench. For those services she was awarded an MBE in 2000.

She was a loyal and active member of the United Reformed Church at Zion and later Flanshaw Chapels.

She is survived by her five nephews and nieces, their children and grandchildren.