Signs saying that Wakefield's Argos store was going to relocate were put up by mistake.

Signs displayed prominently in two of the Trinity Walk store's windows declared that the unit was available "To let due to relocation".

But a spokesperson for Argos has said that the signs were displayed by mistake, and will be taken down.

They confirmed that there were no plans to close or relocate the store.