A charity football match featuring ‘stars from the world of sport, music, TV and film’ will be played in Ossett.

Ingfield Stadium, the home of Ossett United, will host the event on Sunday, May 12.

The fun day will include a bouncy castle, facepainting, barbecue, bar, sports memorabilia auction, and raffles. Kick off is 1.30pm.

Tickets are £5 for adults, £2.50 for children, or £12 for two adults and two children.

For more information contact 07957 439307 or visit www.sjdsports.com.