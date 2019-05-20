TV’s Red Shepherdess Hannah Jackson to make debut at the Great Yorkshire Show

TV’s Red Shepherdess Hannah Jackson is set to make her debut at the Great Yorkshire Show this year.

The 26-year-old, who starred in Channel 4’s reality show SAS: Who Dares Wins, will open the Discovery Zone’s new area Gen Z which will educate teenagers about agricultural careers.

Hannah will take to the Kuoni Catwalk as part of the Celebrity Special on Tuesday July 9 at 2.30pm as well as being guest speaker at the Future Farmer’s Breakfast Meeting on the Wednesday morning (7.45am to 9am).

This year, Hannah completed the selection process for SAS-Who-Dares Wins.

Surviving in Arctic conditions in the Chilean Andes, Hannah was the first intake which included female recruits and was one of the only two females to complete the course.

Hannah said: “I’m thrilled to be coming to the Great Yorkshire Show for three days doing a variety of talks, meeting visitors, pupils and farmers and even taking part in a fashion show,

“I’m looking forward to an exciting three days!”

Show Director Charles Mills said: “We are thrilled to have Hannah at the Show.

“She will be the perfect ambassador for speaking to the thousands of school pupils we have coming to the Show – including a school from as far afield as London – about her life as a young shepherdess and about considering agriculture as a career.

“We also very much look forward to hearing her guest talk in both our Future Farmers Breakfast meeting and for the Young Farmers.”

Known as the Red Shepherdess thanks to her flame-red hair, Hannah was a finalist for the national Young Farmer of the Year.

She is an active ambassador for the farming industry and was on the national judging panel for the NFU Farmvention Programme, aimed at supporting schools to engage with how food is produced.

She is an ambassador for the National Sheep Association and is a regular speaker at conferences and events – sharing her perspective as a new entrant and young farmer.

She is active on all forms of social media with her brnd @Redsheperdess followed by tens of thousands of followers.

The 161st Great Yorkshire Show takes place from July 9 to 11 - click here for tickets.