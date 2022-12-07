Two Wakefield teenagers reported missing found safe and well
Two teenagers from Wakefield who were reported missing in separate incidents have been found safe and well.
By James Carney
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Solomon Agyemang who was subject to a missing person appeal in Wakefield yesterday has been found safe and well.
And Stanislaw Topa who was subject to a missing person appeal that was published yesterday has also been found safe and well.
The two appeals were not connected.
West Yorkshire Police said thank you to everyone who shared their appeals and assisted with their enquiries.