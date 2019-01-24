Uber partners with Calm to offer in-app mindfulness exercises

Uber is offering in-app mindfulness exercises so that stressed passengers in Leeds can enjoy a few minutes’ calm while on their journey.

From today, millions of Uber users will have access to a series of new, bespoke guided meditations and breathing exercises.

Anyone who takes a trip with Uber in the UK can access the sessions, exclusively produced in partnership with Calm, the number one app for sleep, meditation and relaxation. The sessions will help passengers relax, or improve focus, while they’re in the vehicle.

There’s four relaxing exercises ranging in time from three minutes to 30 minutes, so passengers can choose one that’s appropriate for the length of their journey.

Drivers using the Uber app will be able to stream a special three-minute clip so they too can enjoy the benefits of Calm’s sessions between trips.

The sessions are launching just in time, according to a recent survey of 2,000 adults living in the UK. The survey showed that the most stressed people are those in Leeds, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Southampton and Belfast.

Calm’s Head of Mindfulness Tamara Levitt said: “In the rush of everyday life, it’s easy to lose balance. For many of us, our hectic lifestyle leaves us anxious and exhausted. So if we can carve out a bit of time in our day to meditate, we’ll feel more relaxed, focused, and productive.

“The short time you spend in an Uber is a perfect occasion to pause, slow your racing mind and regain balance. Meditation has the power to guide you to a calm state of awareness that you can take with you into your day.”

An Uber spokesperson said: “Some 54 per cent of people use their time in an Uber to scroll through emails, social media and the news on their smartphones, so on your next Uber trip, escape your work for just a few moments to unwind.”

The meditations are available on the app for the next month. Uber users can claim a 30-day free trial of Calm at blog.calm.com/uberuk.