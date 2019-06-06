Union Jack raised in Wakefield to commemorate D-Day 75th anniversary

Wakefield Council has raised the Union Flag on all its buildings to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Deputy Leader Coun Denise Jeffery joined Captain John Thompson from 299 Parachute Squadron on the steps of Wakefield Town Hall today - Thursday, June 6 - the 75th anniversary of Allied invasion of Normandy, to witness the raising of the flag.

Union Flag outside Wakefield Town Hall

This was followed by Mayor Coun Charles Keith leading a two minute silence at the War Memorial outside of County Hall, where he also led an Act of Remembrance and laid a wreath, accompanied by Captain Thompson.

There will be a Mayor's Civic Parade and Service on Saturday, June 8, which will conclude with the laying of a wreath.

Coun Jeffery said: “It is so important that we mark this anniversary to remember the great contribution made by so many service personnel.

“We owe a great debt to the D-Day soldiers who secured victory in the war and allowed us the freedom we enjoy today.”

The Mayor's civic parade and service will depart Wakefield Town Hall at 10.40am, before taking part in a service at the Cathedral at 11am.

It will then depart for the war memorial outside of County Hall, where the Mayor will lead an act of remembrance and lay a wreath.