Union warning as Boots stores could be under threat

The shopworkers' union, Usdaw, has called for talks with high street pharmacy Boots over the threat of possible store closures across the UK.

The US owner of pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance has warned it will take attempt to reduce costs as part of a "significant restructuring" after disappointing financial results.

The chain has 2,500 stores in the UK employing 60,000 staff. There are stores in Castleford, Pontefract and a large store on Wakefield's Kirkgate.

There are also a number of smaller pharmacies around the district and opticians.

Daniel Adams - national officer for Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) said: “This is clearly very worrying news for the staff in all Boots stores and the Union will be doing all it can to support members during this difficult time.

"We would urge the company to engage with Usdaw as the trade union for Boots staff to ensure that all avenues to minimise job losses are explored during this critical time.”

Although no store closures have been announce yet, Boots has said it will look to save $1.5 billion over the next year.