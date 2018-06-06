Unique chance to buy a fire engine or ambulance at auction

Have you ever dreamed of being a firefighter? Complete with truck and blue flashing light? Well dream no more.

Wakefield based BPI Auctions is auctioning two very unique lots, a decommissioned fire engine and ambulance – complete with flashing blue lights.

How about an ambulance?

Firefighters found 25 tyres burning after flames spotted from M62 flyover near Knottingley

The Dennis SS Series Fire Appliance and Renault Master Front Line Ambulance, currently part of a private collection, will go to online auction on Friday, June 8 at noon.

Two children from Castleford, aged 12 and 13, taken to hospital after taking deadly ecstasy pills

James Mellars, Director at BPI Auctions said: “We specialise in auctioning liquidated assets so our auction lots cover a vast range of commercial and consumer items.

“However, these are a first, even for us.

“These lots would be good for promotional or novelty use or make the perfect gift for the man or woman in your life who has everything!”

Pre-register to bid at www.bpiauctions.com