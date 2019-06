The Grand Central Great Get Together at Wakefield’s Kirkgate Station tomorrow (June 22) has now been cancelled.

After much deliberation, Grand Central Rail decided to pull the event, which would have been part of the Great Get Together weekend, inspired by MP Jo Cox, who was killed in 2016.

The Great Get Together was the brainchild of Jo’s sister Kim Leadbeater, ambassador of the Jo Cox Foundation, who set up the event as a way to bring communities together and celebrate all that unites us.