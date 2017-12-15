Urgent appeal put out for festive toys

AN urgent appeal has been made for donations of toys to help some of the district’s most vulnerable families this Christmas.

Social workers who help families in the South East of the district are collecting gifts for youngsters who may have nothing to unwrap when they wake up on December 25.

The Wakefield Council support team, based at the Westfield Resource Centre, South Elmsall, need donations of toys for young children and clothes and toiletries to help make Christmas easier for teenagers.

The support staff, who help youngsters aged between nought and 18, have been collecting gifts for young people at Christmas for the past 15 years.

But they have not had any donations so far this year after they moved offices.

Coun Olivia Rowley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said: “Thank you to everyone for their generosity in supporting previous Christmas toy and gift appeals.

“This year we haven’t received as many gifts, possibly because people may not know where to bring them, as we’ve moved offices.

“So please take your gifts to the Westfield Resource Centre.

“Every donation will make a difference to a vulnerable child in our district. So if you’re able to, do buy an extra gift for someone who will very much appreciate it.”

Donations of unwrapped gifts should be taken to the Westfield Resource Centre, on Wakefield Road, South Elmsall, between 8.30am and 3.30pm on weekdays up until December 20.

Items are needed as soon as possible so social work staff can deliver them in time for Christmas day.

A council spokesperson added: “For over 15 years, a Wakefield Council children’s support service based in the south east of the district has collected gifts to ensure that young people who would otherwise go without have presents to unwrap on Christmas Day.

“The appeal is for gifts for children and young people aged from nought to 18 years old. Toys are suggested for younger children, whilst teenagers appreciate clothes or toiletries. People are asked to take unwrapped gifts for the team to allocate.”