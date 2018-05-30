Vandalism means footbridge could be shut for another two weeks

A bridge that has been shut for over a week after vandals cut away metal cables from the structure could be shut for another fortnight.

The Millennium footbridge has been shut since the evening of Monday, May 21 with both ends fenced off.

Large metal cables integral to the structure were inexplicably cut.

Neil Rodgers, service director for planning, transportation and highways at Wakefield Council, said: “The specialist contractor required for these works will be making the repairs within the next two weeks.

“The bridge will remain closed until the repairs are complete.

“Alternative pedestrian access across the river is available over Castleford Bridge on Lock Lane.

“Anyone who has any information regarding this crime is asked to report it to West Yorkshire Police who are investigating.”