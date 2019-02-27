Vandals cause thousands of pounds of damage to Wakefield charity shop

Vandals caused thousands of pounds of damage in an overnight attack on a Wakefield charity shop.

Volunteers at Sense, on Westgate in the city centre, say vandals caused extensive damage to the store and donated items when they broke into the shop.

Vandals threwitems on the floor, destroyed displays and smashed dozens of decorative glasses.

The damage was first discovered at around 7.45am on Wednesday, February 27, and is believed to have happened in the early hours of the morning.

Vandals broke a glass door to gain access to the property.

Despite the damage, no items are believed to have stolen, and staff say no attempt was made to steal cash from the store's donation boxes.

Claire Carnell, Sense's Area Manager, said: "The damage is definitely in the thousands, just the till alone is worth £2,000.

"It's a very well-trading store, so we've lost takings and trading days.

"I'm not a police officer by any means, but for me this has been sheer vandalism."

Staff and volunteers have gathered at the store to begin clearing up the mess, but fear that many of the donated items will now be unusable.

They are asking for donations of clothes, books, DVDs, bric-a-brac and general household items.

Sense is a nationwide charity which supports people living with severe disabilities.

Anyone with any information on the vandalism is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 13190105397.

Information can also be given anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.