Vandals target Outwood Memorial Hall over Christmas

Vandals smashed Christmas decorations, sprayed paint and stole CCTV cameras in an attack on Outwood Memorial Hall.

The attack took place while the hall was closed for the Christmas period.

Vandals targeted Outwood Memorial Hall over Christmas.

Margaret Kershaw, a member of the hall's committee, said the damage was first noticed this afternoon.

She said: "They've thrown paint around and smashed things. We think it's happened overnight, but they've taken the CCTV cameras.

"They've kicked down all the doors in the office and thrown paint around."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that the vandalism was believed to have occurred between 5pm on Monday, December 24, and 11am on Thursday, December 27.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 13180646907.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.