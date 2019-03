A vehicle flipped onto its side after it was involved in a collision in Castleford town centre.

Police were called at 5.07am on Wednesday, March 27 to Church Street, Castleford, to reports of a collision.

The one vehicle incident involved a silver Daihatsu vehicle, which had ended up on its side.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The driver had left the scene. Inquiries are ongoing."