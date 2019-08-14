Vets issue algae warning as Pugneys lake remains closed

A warning has been issued about the dangers of algae as it is confirmed that the the lake at Pugneys Country Park will remain closed this week due to high levels of bacteria.

The lake was closed on Tuesday, August 6, after high levels of the dangerous blue green algae were detected in the water.

Green algae can cause rashes and irritation in humans, and can be toxic if ingested by animals, even in small quantities.

It comes as the British Veterinary Association issues a warning to dog walkers about the algae.

The group warned that symptoms of exposure can appear within a few minutes or hours, depending on the type of toxin ingested.

Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, drooling, disorientation, trouble breathing, seizures and blood in faeces.

If left untreated, it can cause liver damage and ultimately be rapidly fatal.

Daniella Dos Santos, junior vice president of the association, said: “We know that some dogs enjoy nothing better than a paddle in a cool lake while on a walk during summer months, but my advice to pet owners would be to keep your dog on a lead during walks near water confirmed to have toxic algal blooms.

"While not all blue green algae are poisonous, it is impossible to tell the difference visually, so it is better to be safe than sorry.

“There is currently no known antidote for the toxins, so prompt veterinary treatment is essential to tackle their effects and ensure a good chance of recovery.

"If you suspect your dog has been exposed to blue green algae, rush it to your local vet without delay."

Those concerned about the presence of blue green algae are encouraged to watch out for signs and keeps pets on a lead close to water that is known to have an algal bloom.

Pets should not be allowed to bathe in or drink from water which is suspected to house the algae. If

A spokesperson for Wakefield Council said that the park is continuing to monitor the levels of algae in the water and would issue a statement when the lake is reopened.

In 2016, the lake remained closed for several days after green algae was spotted on the water. High levels of bacteria were also found in the water during routine testing in 2018.

Advice from the government warns that algal blooms can form in the sea, lakes and rivers.

You cannot tell if a bloom is toxic just by looking at it, and people are asked to assume that blooms are toxic, keep pets and children away from the water and avoid skin contact with the water or algae.