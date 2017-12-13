VIDEO - Chris Kamara backs new Wakefield theatre venue

Former Leeds Utd legend Chris Kamara will be among celebrity names on a wall of fame at new arts venue in Wakefield.

The Sky Sports pundit was presented with a star to be displayed at Theatre Royal Wakefield's Centre for Creativity.

Chris Kamara and Theatre Royal Wakefield executive director Katie Town

Derelict land next to the theatre is being transformed into a cafe-bar and studio as part of the project, designed to boost audiences and revenue at the 123-year-old theatre.

The theatre launched a Buy a Star fundraising appeal to help pay for interior work at the new facility. Playwright John Godber, Jason Donovan and Theatre Royal Wakefield’s Chris Hannon have already bought stars for the Wall of Fame.