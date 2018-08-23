VIDEO: Crofton Academy students are “over the moon” with their GCSE results

Crofton Academy are celebrating an impressive set of GSCE results.

The academy is celebrating 66 percent of students earning an grade 4 or better in both English and Maths.

Headteacher Peter Walker said: “I am very proud of the achievements of the students at Crofton Academy.

“Their success is testament to their hard work and commitment as well as the support they have received from their parents and our staff.

“The pupils are absolutely over the moon with the results that they’ve got and I wish them all the very best for their future endeavours.”

Among the academy’s top achievers is Matthew Deeley, who earned seven GCSEs at grade 9, two at grade eight and one with an A* grade.