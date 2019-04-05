VIDEO: Firefighters called to boat fire close to the Hepworth Gallery

Fire crews were called to a boat fire on the River Calder in Wakefield last night.

Footage from the scene, shared by Yorkshire Families, shows thick smoke rising from the boat.

A fire engine can be seen on Doncaster Road, directly above the smoke.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "We were called at 17.08 to reports of a boat on fire on Gallery walk in Wakefield.

"A crew from Wakefield and a crew from Ossett attended. All crews had left the scene at 18.10."

It comes just days after a salvage operation to rescue a number of boats which had been overturned by high water levels.