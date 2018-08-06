VIDEO: Firefighters get corn field blaze under control

Firefighters have put out a corn field blaze that started in Fitzwilliam this afternoon.

Emergency services attended the crop fire on land behind Fitzwilliam Primary School.

Picture supplied by Helen Lodge.

The fire service said 11 crews were called to Second Avenue at 1.13pm today.

There was concern that the fire was moving towards a nearby farm so crews attended the other side of the field to prevent any risk to the building.

A combine harvester was also used to create a fire break.

One resident said: “We saw a little smoke and the farmer went down in a tractor to try and put it out, but it got too much. It just all went up.”

The field after this afternoon's blaze.

This is the third corn field fire in the district in less than a week.

Over £15K of damage caused by flames ‘as high as houses’ during devastating blaze

Fire crews attended a 300-metre patch of land that was on fire at East Street in Havercroft, near Wakefield, yesterday night (Sunday).

And on Wednesday last week, 10 crews were called to tackle a massive crop fire near Sandal Castle, leading to homes being evacuated.

Firefighters tackle corn field fire near Wakefield



Video: Leigh Westerman