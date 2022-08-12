Video footage shows massive blaze in Ferrybridge

Video footage shows a massive blaze has broken out in Ferrybridge.

By Shawna Healey
Friday, 12th August 2022, 5:21 pm
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 5:35 pm

Reports on social media say that billowing black smoke can be seen from the M62.

The blaze has been burning for over an hour with people sharing videos of the fire on Facebook.

The blaze comes after West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service warned against the risk of wildfires due to the heatwave, yesterday.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for 'extreme heat' in Yorkshire, with temperatures expected to rise up to 31C by tomorrow.

