Reports on social media say that billowing black smoke can be seen from the M62.
The blaze has been burning for over an hour with people sharing videos of the fire on Facebook.
The blaze comes after West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service warned against the risk of wildfires due to the heatwave, yesterday.
Most Popular
-
1
Police release images of man wanted in connection with serious assault at Wakefield pub
-
2
New coffee shop unveiled in old Genesis Barbers building in Ossett
-
3
Crack-addicted shop robber claimed pal borrowed his clothing
-
4
Heartless thieves steal £600 watches from Wakefield Hospice charity shop
-
5
Video footage shows massive blaze in Ferrybridge
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for 'extreme heat' in Yorkshire, with temperatures expected to rise up to 31C by tomorrow.