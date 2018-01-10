VIDEO: Has the infamous Black Monk poltergeist been caught on camera?

Has this ghost hunter captured a glimpse of the infamous Black Monk of Pontefract?

Kyle Thompson, who is part of paranormal investigating team, Soul Reapers, recently visited the address on the Chequerfield estate where the poltergeist of the 16th century monk is said to have resided.

The home on East Drive has been the subject of many a spooky story and even the 2012 movie, When The Lights Go Out, about the family who say they were tormented by the spirit in 1960s.

Legend has it that the monk was hanged in the town during Henry VIII’s reign for raping and murdering a young girl.

During Kyle’s lone visit to the property recently, he spent time in coal shed in the garden, where it is reputed that the Black Monk once attacked the householder.

The video shows Kyle taking the snaps while addressing the video camera.

In one hand her is holding K2 meter which measures electro magnetic fields which is giving off signals to indicate there is electrically-charged movement in the room.

He uses a camera to take snaps of the mirror in front of him in the hope of picking up any abnormality.

And the results clearly show some kind of eerie outline next to Kyle.

Wakefield ghost hunter, Mark Vernon, who sent the photos and video to the Express, said: “As you can see, the door is closed behind him and that the door is wooden so will not cast a reflection.

“I do believe its the best of all the monk photo’s taken so far from this haunted house.”