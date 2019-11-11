Video: Hundreds join memorial services in Wakefield for Remembrance Day 2019

Wakefield fell silent this morning, as thousands of people paid their respects to the country's fallen soldiers.

More than 300 people gathered at the city's War Memorial, outside County Hall, to observe a national two-minute silence led by Mayor Charlie Keith.

Thousands of people attended Remembrance Services across Wakefield.

Wakefield's Ridings shopping centres marks Remembrance Day

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the tradition, which pays tribute to the hundreds of thousands of British soldiers who died since the First World War.

In Ossett, members of the Horbury, Sitlington and Ossett Royal British Legion led the silence, which was also marked with a rendition of the Last Post.

Many workplaces, businesses and public spaces also marked the silence at 11am this morning.

Pupils from Pinders Primary, Wakefield, also attended the service at the War Memorial this morning.

The two-minute silence is traditionally held on November 11, though a number of services were also held on Sunday, November 10.