VIDEO: Hundreds of bottles of human waste found dumped on Wakefield street

Hundreds of bottles filled with human waste that were bizarrely dumped behind a Wakefield street have been cleared up by the council.

The gruesome discovery was made by refuse collectors behind Benjamin Street, but with the area classed as private land, they were not obliged to clear the site.

Council worker Dave Brown, who was shocked by the find and even took a video of the site, said: "There must have been 500 of them and we've no idea how long they had been there, but it was stagnant.

"Our wagon ran over some of them and it was obvious what it was, the smell was just disgusting.

"It's just weird. I get the impression that it's the work of more than one person due to the sheer amount and volume of the full bottles.

"It's a serious health hazard as you can imagine."

Although not on a bin lorry route, Wakefield Council did move to clear the bottles away, classing it as fly-tipping.

Glynn Humphries, service director for environment and Streetscene at Wakefield Council, said: “Fly-tipping is completely unacceptable. On this occasion we have removed a number of bottles containing liquid, as well as several plastic bags from Benjamin Street.