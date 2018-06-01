VIDEO: Leeds comedian to perform in Britain's Got Talent semi-final tonight

Leeds comedian Micky P Kerr will be hoping to bring about belly laughs when he takes to the stage live on national television tonight.

The musician and stand up comic, who is also a Leeds United fan, will be competing in the Britain's Got Talent (BGT) semi-final live shows, with the hope of bagging himself a spot in the grand final on Sunday.

Primary school teacher Micky had the audience laughing away his first audition, when he performed a song about a bag for life.

Judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams were also in stitches - with confused music mogul Simon Cowell eventually joining in after a quick explanation from Amanda about what the carrier bag was.

David offered high praise, saying: "If you carry on like this, I could see you in the final."

Micky later told ITV's This Morning that he "expected" his four yeses, adding: "I wouldn't have gone if I didn't think I was going to get through."

The BGT semi-finals kicked off on Monday and eight acts have taken to the stage each night.

The public has been voting and two acts from each show have made it into the live final. The winner of each public vote has bagged a place, whilst the judges have been choosing one act to send through between second and third place.

The winner of Sunday's final will get £250,000 and a spot at this year's Royal Variety Performance.

BGT will air on ITV at 7.30pm tonight.