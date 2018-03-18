VIDEO: 'Pretty but dangerous': Warning over huge snowdrifts stranding cars in West Yorkshire

A West Yorkshire authority has warned drivers about the dangers of massive snowdrifts after finding a car stranded in a heap of snow.

The authority said: "Some footage from one of our drivers earlier showing how the wind is causing the snow drifts...pretty but dangerous.

This winter also marks a new record for Kirklees Council in West Yorkshire, which has issued gritters 104 times - beating last year's record of 103 (and we're not done yet...).

A spokesman added: "RECORD BROKEN!!! At 4pm we will be out doing a grit of the priority network and that means we have broken the previous record for number of grits in a season! "This will be the most grits we have done in one winter season (at least since my records started 16 years ago!)"

Over in Sheffield, farmers have been drafted in to help carry out extra gritting in the city, while vehicles have been fitted with snow ploughs to get through the roads.

