Video shows water leak on major Eastmoor road

Eastmoor residents have complained of low water pressure after an apparent water leak on a major road.

Videos from the scene appear to show water bubbling from the pavement on Woodhouse Road, close to Eastmoor Rugby League Club.

It is believed that water has been leaking from the road since about 5.30am today.

Some residents said they had suffered low water pressure while the leak went on.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said they had had several reports of the leak and would be sending a team to repair it.

Video by Sara Sarkoziova​