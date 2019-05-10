Village clean-up planned as litter campaigner says “it’s time to act”

A clean-up in Kettlethorpe is planned this month by a volunteer who says residents need to start taking more responsibility.

Charleen Armitage, 42, who is a member of campaign group Wakefield Litter Heroes and grew up in the village, is spearheading a campaign to encourage residents to get involved, saying she was left shocked by the amount of rubbish cluttering the streets.

She will be leading the litter pick on Saturday, May 25, which is being supported by Wakefield Council.

Charleen (pictured) said: “We will be gathering as many hands as possible to create a big clear up. My aim is to get attention by creating movement, and also inspiring children because it is those who most need to see that this is not acceptable.

“It’s a place where I grew up, my parents still live there and on my most recent visit I was shocked at how littered the estate had become.

“What’s more shocking is that most people just don’t want to do anything about it, too embarrassed to pick up someone else’s litter or it just doesn’t enter their mind at all. People do care but sometimes they just need someone to show them the way. Personally I do not think it is acceptable to create this type of mess and it isn’t the council’s job to pick it up, it is the responsibility of the ones who live in Kettlethorpe.

“It’s time to act now.”

People are being encouraged to join the litter pick on May 25 at 2pm at the shopping parade on Hoyland Road. Litter-picking equipment will be provided.