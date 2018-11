Planning Permission has been granted to turn the former Post Office in Kinsley into a residential property.

The Post Office, on Wakefield Road, closed in February this year and the organisation said it was looking for new premises near the village. It said: “We have been working hard to find a permanent location for the Post Office and maintain services in the area.

“To date, we have been unable to identify a suitable solution to restore service sand the branch remains advertised as a vacancy.”