Village pub vows to give away free meals each week to pensioners

A pub landlord is promising to serve up free meals to pensioners to help put some community spirit back into the establishment.

David Dean and his family recently took over the Horse & Jockey in Altofts and is determined to place more emphasis on food - including serving the elderly a free meal every Monday afternoon.

He said pensioners who come in between 12.30pm and 3pm and buy a drink will be given a numbered ticket and they have will have a meal brought to them.

David said it will initially be a roast dinner, but once they begin to build up a regular clientele they will vary what is served each week.

David, 57, said: “There’s a lot of elderly people around here and we’re just want to make this a community pub.

The place needs a lot of tender love and care.

“I’ve got some sponsors helping me to do this and we think we can probably serve maybe 60 or 70 people each Monday afternoon.”

David, who is originally from Ellesmere Port near Chester but has been recently running a pub in Middlesbrough, says he is determined to make a success of the Altofts pub, and is set to sign a five-year lease.

He recently closed the Church Road business for a week which he says spread through the village “like wildfire” and sent tongues wagging about the future of the pub.

But he says the closure was only to make minor refurbishments as part of his plan, and that a full menu has been drawn up, quiz and bingo nights will take place, along with barbecues and family events in the summer.