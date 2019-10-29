Volunteer clean-up event to be held at Hemsworth Cemetery

Volunteers are required to help improve the appearance of Hemsworth Cemetery this weekend.

Hemsworth Town Council said they had received permission to organise the clean-up which will take place from 9am on Saturday, November 2.

Town council staff will be responsible for using heavy machinery such as strimmers and hedge trimmers, but volunteers are required to help with litter picking and leaf clearing.

Members of the public are invited to take part, but must attend a short training event with the town clerk at 9am.

It is hoped that a second session will be held before Christmas, the town council said on their Facebook page.

Anyone with any questions about the event is asked to contact the town clerk Alan Draper on 01977 617617.