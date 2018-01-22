Vote for the Wakefield Express cafe of the year 2018

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a café or tea room and everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas. Maybe you love the friendly staff, the quaint surroundings, or the fact that it’s so much more than a café or tea room.

With your nominations we will draw up a shortlist of cafés that will compete for the title of Café of the Year 2018.

So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten out of these cafes:

1. Al’s Tea & Coffee Shop, 61 Kirkgate, Wakefield.

2. Beans, 178 Westerton Road, Tingley.

3. Blacker Hall Farm, Branch Road, Calder Grove.

4. Cafe 19, 19A The Springs, Wakefield.

5. Cafe Latte & Sandwich Bar, Dale Street, Ossett.

6. Caffe Capri, 8 Cluntergate, Horbury.

7. Create Cafe, Wakefield One, Burton Street, Wakefield.

8. Duchniak’s Coffee Shop & Restaurant, 212-214 Kirkgate, Wakefield.

9. Grind Coffee Lounge, 89 Cathedral Walk, The Ridings Centre, Wakefield.

10. Home Delights Cafe, 509 Leeds Road, Outwood.

11. Julie’s Kitchen, 122 Bradford Road, East Ardsley.

12. Lakeside cafe, 671 Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam.

13. Lisa’s Cafe & Bistro, 80 Lime Pit Lane, Stanley.

14. Marmalade on the Square, 21 The Bullring, Wakefield.

15. Monty’s Cafe, Agbrigg & Belle Vue Community Centre, 2C Montague Street, Wakefield.

16. Mr & Mrs C’s, 19 The Bull Ring, Wakefield.

17. Neptune Diner, 5-7 Westmorland Street, Wakefield.

18. Redbeck Cafe, 339 Doncaster Road, Crofton.

19. Rich and Fancy, 13 Queen Street, Horbury.

20. Seed Room, Horticentre, New Road, Overton.

21. Stork Lodge Tea Room 14, Thornes Road, Wakefield.

22. Suzi Q’s, 279 Dewsbury Road, Wakefield.

23. The Conservatory, Little Westgate, Wakefield.

24. The Old Cottage Tea Rooms, 32 Queen Street, Horbury.

25. The Spring, 299 Barnsley Road, Sandal.

26. Thornes Lane Cafe, 86 Thornes Lane, Wakefield.

27. Tillybods Sandwich Bar & Cafe, Bradford Road, Wakefield.

28. Trinity Bake House, 8 Zetland Street, Wakefield.

To vote, pick up a copy of the Wakefield Express and use the coupon provided.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 2, 2018.