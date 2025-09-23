Waefield Trinity skipper Mike McMeeken honoured with Dream Team selection

Mike McMeeken in action in his excellent 2025 season for Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Kevin Creighton

​Wakefield Trinity’s successful return to Betfred Super League level is reflected by the club having one of their players chosen for the 2025 Dream Team.

​Captain fantastic Mike McMeeken has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, playing some big minutes as a key Trinity middle man, and has proved to be one of Daryl Powell’s most shrewd signings since he came to the club.

In his first season at Belle Vue after moving back to England following a spell with Catalans Dragons the former back rower now powerful prop has quickly become a key figure.

And this has been recognised with his place in the 2025 Dream Team, which honours the best players in each position in Super League, as chosen by a panel of legends and experts.

Basingstoke-born England international McMeeken is rewarded for his consistency throughout the campaign and his outstanding leadership of the biggest surprise packages of 2025.

It is the second time he has made the Dream Team, with his last inclusion coming eight years ago when he was a big player for Trinity’s neighbours Castleford Tigers, also playing under head coach Daryl Powell.

Hull KR have four players included in the Dream Team, with 2024 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Mikey Lewis retaining his position in the team and joined by centre Peta Hiku, hooker Jez Litten and ex Wakefield back rower Dean Hadley, all earning their first selection

They are joined by five more Dream Team debutants – Hull FC’s Lewis Martin and Herman Ese’ese, Leeds Rhinos’ Jake Connor and James McDonnell and Leigh Leopards’ Umyla Hanley.

Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall joins Lewis as one of only two members of the 2024 Dream Team to retain their places in the 2025 line-up.

Marshall’s Wigan teammate Jai Field returns to the Dream Team at full-back for the first time since his debut appearance in 2022, while St Helens loose forward Morgan Knowles earns selection for the fifth time, having been a mainstay in four consecutive Dream Teams from 2019-2022.