Wakefield academy trust celebrates 22 top Ofsted ratings

Twenty-two schools run by an academy chain based in Wakefield have been rated 'good' or 'outstanding' by the education watchdog.

Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) runs schools from Kirkhamgate to Hemsworth and, following inspections earlier this year, all 22 that have been visited by Ofsted have been given one of the top two ratings.

Martyn Oliver, chief executive of OGAT, said: “It’s a great achievement considering the starting point of some of our schools. All Outwood staff work tirelessly to support and help students to achieve their maximum potential.

“This is something which we won’t relent in doing. At Outwood, we believe that what we do is about more than education, it’s about social mobility.”

The Outwood group now consists of 31 academies, made up of 21 secondary schools, nine primary schools and one junior school.

Nine schools yet to receive an Ofsted inspection rating.

More than a third of the Outwood schools that have been inspected have been rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. Seven of these are secondary schools and one is a primary school.

The remaining 14 inspected schools have received ‘good’ ratings from Ofsted.

Outwood Academy Bishopsgarth, Outwood Academy City, Outwood Academy Danum, Outwood Primary Academy Darfield, Outwood Primary Academy Littleworth Grange, have all been rated "good" after being told they required improvement before the joined the trust.

Martyn added: “The continuing success stories of our schools, especially those which were struggling when we first got involved with them, is something we all take pride in

“I am delighted for the staff at all our schools whose hard work and passion for teaching is being highlighted in our Ofsted ratings.

“It is their fantastic work ethic that will enable us all to carry on raising standards, transforming life chances and putting students first.”

The eight ‘outstanding’ rated schools are: Outwood Grange Academy, Outwood Academy City Fields, Outwood Academy Portland, Outwood Academy Valley, Outwood Academy Adwick, Outwood Academy Bydales, Outwood Academy Ripon, and Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate. Building is currently underway for a new school building of Kirkhamgate, due to open later this year.

The ‘good’ rated secondary schools are Outwood Academy Carlton, Outwood Academy Shafton, Outwood Academy Newbold, Outwood Academy Danum, Outwood Academy Acklam, Outwood Academy City, Outwood Academy Ormesby, Outwood Academy Foxhills, Outwood Academy Brumby, and Outwood Academy Bishopsgarth.

The ‘good’ rated primary schools are Outwood Primary Academy Darfield, Outwood Primary Academy Littleworth Grange, Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate, and Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane.