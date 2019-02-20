Wakefield and Castleford Cineworld to show autism friendly screening of LEGO Movie 2

Cineworld in both Wakefield and Castleford will be showing a special screening of film LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, next month.

The film will be shown at 11am on Sunday, March 3 at many Cineworld's throughout the country, including Wakefield and Castleford, as part of its monthly sensory friendly showings designed to be an inclusive and welcoming environment for people with sensory sensitivities and their loved ones.

The adjustments include lower sound, no trailers and the freedom to move around.

Entry is free for carers with valie CEA card.

To find out more visit the Cineworld website

To book tickets