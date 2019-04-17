Wakefield bin spotted at football match in Rhyl, North Wales

A Wakefield Council bin gave football fans a good laugh this week - when it was spotted at a match in Rhyl, North Wales.

The bin was spotted by spectators at a football match at Rhyl Football Club, in North Wales, more than 110 miles from its West Yorkshire home.

Sitting at the side of the pitch, the bin clearly displays a Wakefield Council logo.

Joseph Gibbons, the primary school teacher who spotted the bin, tweeted: "If anyone is missing a wheelie bin in Wakefield, I've found it here at Rhyl Football Club, Wales."

It is not clear how the bin found its way to North Wales, though some comments have suggested it was supposed to be delivered to the village of Ryhill, or Rhyl Street, in Featherstone.

But the bin clearly didn't function as a good luck charm for the team, who lost 5-0 to rivals Conwy.

The bin was spotted in Rhyl, more than 100 miles from its home in Wakefield. Picture: Google Maps

