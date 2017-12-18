Wakefield business people raise £40,000 for charities

A charity dinner attended by more than 300 business people smashed its fundraising target by bringing in £40,000 for good causes.

Cash was raised for three charities at the fifth Wakefield Annual Charity Christmas Lunch (WACCL) event at the city’s Cedar Court Hotel.

Funds will be donated to Levi’s Star, which helps children with brain tumours, the young people’s Burns Club at Pinderfields Hospital and Theatre Royal Wakefield’s Youth Academy.

Organisers of last Thursday’s event, which included a champagne reception and three-course meal, said they were delighted to exceed their fundraising target of £32,000.

The fundraising included a single anonymous donation of £10,000, along with games, a raffle and auction at the dinner, which was oversubscribed or the first time in its history.

Ian Taylor, who chairs the Christmas lunch committee, said: “We always say that Wakefield is closed for business when the WACCL event is on and judging by the number of people that attended this year’s event, that was certainly the case.

“I think we were all overwhelmed by the generosity of the businesses in the room and we really cannot thank those that came along enough.

“This money will make a real difference to these charities, all of which work with young people in our district.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved but there is no resting on our laurels, our job now is to make next year even bigger and better.”