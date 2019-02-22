Now you can vote for your favourite.

Wakefield Cafe of the Year 2019: It's time to vote for your favourite

Here is our Café of the Year top ten – you now have the opportunity to vote for your favourite finalist!

To vote for your winner, pick your favourite and fill in the coupon in this week's Express. The closing date for votes is Friday, March 8.

30-32 High Street, Wakefield.

1. Aroma Cafe Bar

30-32 High Street, Wakefield.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
19 Bull Ring, Wakefield

2. Mr and Mrs C's

19 Bull Ring, Wakefield
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Branch Road, Calder Grove.

3. Blacker Hall Farm

Branch Road, Calder Grove.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
5-7 Westmorland Street, Wakefield

4. Neptune Diner

5-7 Westmorland Street, Wakefield
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3